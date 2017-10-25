Little Richard Blasts Gay Lifestyle thumbnail

Little Richard is getting ready to meet his maker — and the dying gay rock icon is shedding his Tutti Frutti image!

The flamboyant, 84-year-old wild man “knows that the end is near and he’s hedging his bets,” The National ENQUIRER learned from a snitch. “Richard wants to get ‘straight’ with the Lord.”

Richard once admitted he was gay, saying he stayed in the closet because “when I first came into show business, they wanted you to look like everybody but yourself.” Now, with his career sidelined by medical issues and contemporaries such as Chuck Berry and Fats Domino dead and buried, he’s readying himself for the end.

In September 2013, Richard revealed he was clobbered by a heart attack. “I was coughing, and my right arm was aching,” he recalls. He survived because “Jesus had something for me. He brought me through.” Richard has since devoted himself to preaching and prayer.

Facing his final curtain call, Richard isn't taking any chances that “gays” are unwelcome in heaven, as some ministers claim. “Richard is staring the Grim Reaper in the face,” says a source, “so he’s gone back in the closet.” As he says: “You’ve got to live the way God wants you to live.”

