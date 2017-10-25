Fats Domino, the legendary rock pioneer who topped the charts with “Blueberry Hill” and “Ain’t That a Shame,” has passed away at the age of 89 — dying in his native New Orleans as a tragic shut-in!
Fats Domino Dead At 89
Fats Domino, the legendary rock pioneer who topped the charts with "Blueberry Hill" and "Ain't That a Shame," has passed away at the age of 89 — dying in his native New Orleans as a tragic shut-in!
The National ENQUIRER reported on Domino's tragic last days after insiders revealed why the reclusive rocker hadn't been seen in years. Shattered by two devastating tragedies, the lonely 88-year-old rock ’n’ roll legend shut himself away in his New Orleans digs. “His whole way of life ended,” said a friend. “It made him withdraw.”
Domino never recovered from the mental toll of watching Hurricane Katrina ravage both his beloved city and his own home in 2005. He became reclusive after a benefit concert — and had only started to recover when his beloved wife of 60 years, Rosemary, passed away in 2008. “My grandmother was there for him every day, all day,” his granddaughter Charisse Smith said.
His ruined grand piano, buried under flood waters in his home, is now displayed at the Louisiana State Museum. A cause of death hasn't been announced — but insiders already warned that the depressed star was eating himself to death. The 5'4" rocker was carrying more than 250 pounds on his tiny frame when he lost his wife — and fans feared that he had gained a 100 more pounds in his final years.
