Fats Domino Dead At 89

Fats Domino, the legendary rock pioneer who topped the charts with "Blueberry Hill" and "Ain't That a Shame," has passed away at the age of 89 — dying in his native New Orleans as a tragic shut-in! Photo credit: Getty Images

The National ENQUIRER reported on Domino's tragic last days after insiders revealed why the reclusive rocker hadn't been seen in years. Shattered by two devastating tragedies, the lonely 88-year-old rock ’n’ roll legend shut himself away in his New Orleans digs. “His whole way of life ended,” said a friend. “It made him withdraw.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Domino never recovered from the mental toll of watching Hurricane Katrina ravage both his beloved city and his own home in 2005. He became reclusive after a benefit concert — and had only started to recover when his beloved wife of 60 years, Rosemary, passed away in 2008. “My grandmother was there for him every day, all day,” his granddaughter Charisse Smith said. Photo credit: Getty Images