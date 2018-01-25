Close search popup button
jfk assassination lee harvey oswald secrets
Exclusive Interview!

Lee Harvey Oswald — Targeted By KGB Before JFK Assassination

CIA agent could've saved President's life by killing for Kruschev!

By
Getty/NatENQ
Lee Harvey Oswald was targeted for death by Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev — three months before the former Marine assassinated John F. Kennedy, as revealed in a bombshell interview in the new issue of The National ENQUIRER!

Frightened insiders ultimately revealed how a CIA double agent ultimately cost JFK his life by refusing the Russian assignment to gun down Oswald. Now the new issue of The National ENQUIRER has a bombshell interview with Stephen Jaffe — the last living member of D.A. Jim Garrison’s investigative team — as he connects the dots in what became a worldwide conspiracy!

Shocking lost documents also show the extent to which Oswald was working with the CIA, and how the patsy's Cuban connections put him in Dallas on November 22, 1963. Get the inside story that couldn't be covered up — only in the new issue of The National ENQUIRER, on newsstands now!

