Lauren Sanchez: Jeff Bezos’ Mystery Mistress Hid In Plain Sight

Sanchez is married to Patrick Whitesell, one of Hollywood’s most powerful talent agents, with whom she has two pre-teen children — but has been carrying on with married Bezos for eight months, according to The ENQUIRER's reporting. Photo credit: Getty Images

Lisa Ling when the program ran a nationwide hosting competition in February 2000. its second season. Among her more profile gigs, Sanchez had multiple guest-host turns on The View . The Albuquerque, NM native lost out towhen the program ran a nationwide hosting competition in February 2000. its second season. Photo credit: Getty Images

A co-host run on Fox's Good Day LA from 2011 to 2017 made her a very familiar face in Los Angeles. She's also appeared on Extra as an entertainment reporter, hosted So You Think You Can Dance, and appeared in the films The Longest Yard, The Day After Tomorrow, Fight Club and Ted 2. Photo credit: NatENQ Files

In 2001, Sanchez had a son, Nikko, with former boyfriend Tony Gonzalez — the NFL great currently working on Fox's NFL pre-game show. Soon after that she became engaged to Henry Simmons (left) of NYPD Blue and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.LD. fame. Photo credit: Getty Images

That relationship ended in 2003. Her stunning figure once earned her a spot in US Weekly's "Hot Bodies" issue, and she's also had occasional TV acting gigs, including work on such hits as NCIS and Days Of Our Lives. Photo credit: Getty Images