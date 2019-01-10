Lauren Sanchez: Jeff Bezos’ Mystery Mistress Hid In Plain Sight

Lauren Sanchez — the brunette beauty at the center of the $160-billion Bezos-marriage bust-up — may not be a household name, but she’s no stranger to TV viewers! The woman revealed in The National ENQUIRER‘s blockbuster exclusive as billionaire Jeff Bezos’ mistress (left) has been hiding in plain sight for years! Before her role in the steamy, sex-texting affair that led the Amazon founder (center) to announce the end of his 25-year marriage to MacKenzie Bezos (right), the Mexican-American beauty flirted publicly with fame, including tons of hosting and acting gigs. Read on for details about Lauren’s fascinating Hollywood journey, and click here for more news of celebrity splits….
Sanchez is married to Patrick Whitesell, one of Hollywood’s most powerful talent agents, with whom she has two pre-teen children — but has been carrying on with married Bezos for eight months, according to The ENQUIRER's reporting.
Among her more profile gigs, Sanchez had multiple guest-host turns on The View
. The Albuquerque, NM native lost out to Lisa Ling
when the program ran a nationwide hosting competition in February 2000. its second season.
A co-host run on Fox's Good Day LA from 2011 to 2017 made her a very familiar face in Los Angeles. She's also appeared on Extra as an entertainment reporter, hosted So You Think You Can Dance, and appeared in the films The Longest Yard, The Day After Tomorrow, Fight Club and Ted 2.
In 2001, Sanchez had a son, Nikko, with former boyfriend Tony Gonzalez — the NFL great currently working on Fox's NFL pre-game show. Soon after that she became engaged to Henry Simmons (left) of NYPD Blue and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.LD. fame.
That relationship ended in 2003. Her stunning figure once earned her a spot in US Weekly's "Hot Bodies" issue, and she's also had occasional TV acting gigs, including work on such hits as NCIS and Days Of Our Lives.
Sanchez is also a helicopter pilot and owner of Black Ops Aviation, billed as the first female-owned aerial film production company. She served as a consultant on the movie Dunkirk and has described aerial movie work as her "calling." There's no telling whether or not Amazon's Alexa would still agree with that.
