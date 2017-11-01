La Toya Jackson At Risk Of Losing Her Nose

In exclusive pictures obtained by The National ENQUIRER , La Toya was spotted dashing out of a drugstore on Oct. 13 carrying a bottle of Aquaphor skin-healing ointment. Bizarrely, she was wearing a hairnet — leading sources to speculate she’d undergone cosmetic work earlier in the day.

Over the years, The ENQUIRER has charted the evolution of La Toya’s incredible shrinking nose , dating back to her days as a fresh-faced singer in 1980. The jaw-dropping gallery was reviewed by a panel of America’s top plastic surgeons for The ENQUIRER.

While none have treated La Toya, they all agreed she’s gone under the knife for a rhinoplasty — AKA: nose job — multiple times! “The outer flare of the nostrils has been overly narrowed to the point of near disappearance,” said Dr. Lyle Back.

“Each surgery carries the risk of more collapse, and so we end up with very unnatural, very narrow nostrils — and on the road to a disappearing nose, like her brother Michael!” Michael underwent so many nose jobs that it’s believed he had a “false nose” when he died in 2009 at age 50.

“La Toya’s nose appears to be ever-changing,” added Dr. Anthony Youn. “The one constant is that it always appears to be getting smaller. I suspect she’s had several nose jobs.