Kuet Cobain, Seattle House In 2004 Cigar Box With Heroin
Kurt Cobain Haunting His Seattle Death House

Grunge rockers’ ghost scars off potential buyers

By
Shutterstock (2); MEGA

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS

Grunge-rock god Kurt Cobain’s death house in Seattle is up for sale for $7.5 million — but some fear buyers won’t bite because folks believe it’s haunted!

“It’s a hard sell,” said a local real estate source. “Too many people believe his spirit still occupies the place!”

“Kurt was a tortured soul, especially at the time of his death,” said a music industry insider. “His spirit, I believe, haunted the house! And I believe his wife, Courtney Love, knew it.”

The troubled Nirvana frontman, 27, blew his brains out in a greenhouse on the 8,000-square-foot home in the posh lakefront neighborhood of Denny-Blaine, and his body was discovered on April 8, 1994. Investigators believe he’d been dead for three days.

Photo credit: MEGA

A few feet away from his lifeless body, an open cigar box held a kit for injecting heroin.

Photo credit: MEGA (2)

A bag containing a box of 20-gauge shotgun shells rested by his left foot.

Photo credit: MEGA

Kurt’s widow demolished the garage that held the greenhouse and sold the four-bedroom mansion in 1997 for $2.8 million — nearly twice what the couple paid for it.

Photo credit: MEGA

But sources claimed Courtney’s revelation that she’d been haunted by Kurt’s agonized spirit has done little to help its resale value in the years since.

Photo credit: MEGA

“He said hi to me, and then he left,” the “Malibu” singer, now 55, admitted.

Photo credit: MEGA (2)

