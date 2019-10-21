Kurt Cobain Haunting His Seattle Death House

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS
Grunge-rock god Kurt Cobain’s death house in Seattle is up for sale for $7.5 million — but some fear buyers won’t bite because folks believe it’s haunted!
“It’s a hard sell,” said a local real estate source. “Too many people believe his spirit still occupies the place!”
“Kurt was a tortured soul, especially at the time of his death,” said a music industry insider. “His spirit, I believe, haunted the house! And I believe his wife, Courtney Love, knew it.”
Click the gallery above to get all the details
1 of 6
The troubled Nirvana frontman, 27, blew his brains out
in a greenhouse on the 8,000-square-foot home in the posh lakefront neighborhood of Denny-Blaine, and his body was discovered on April 8, 1994. Investigators believe he’d been dead for three days.
Photo credit: MEGA
2 of 6
A few feet away from his lifeless body, an open cigar box held a kit for injecting heroin
.
Photo credit: MEGA (2)
3 of 6
A bag containing a box of 20-gauge shotgun shells rested by his left foot.
Photo credit: MEGA
4 of 6
Kurt’s widow demolished the garage that held the greenhouse and sold the four-bedroom mansion in 1997 for $2.8 million — nearly twice what the couple paid for it.
Photo credit: MEGA
5 of 6
But sources claimed Courtney’s revelation that she’d been haunted by Kurt’s agonized spirit has done little to help its resale value in the years since.
Photo credit: MEGA
6 of 6
“He said hi to me, and then he left,” the “Malibu” singer, now 55, admitted.
Photo credit: MEGA (2)
The troubled Nirvana frontman, 27, blew his brains out
in a greenhouse on the 8,000-square-foot home in the posh lakefront neighborhood of Denny-Blaine, and his body was discovered on April 8, 1994. Investigators believe he’d been dead for three days.
A few feet away from his lifeless body, an open cigar box held a kit for injecting heroin
.
A bag containing a box of 20-gauge shotgun shells rested by his left foot.
Kurt’s widow demolished the garage that held the greenhouse and sold the four-bedroom mansion in 1997 for $2.8 million — nearly twice what the couple paid for it.
But sources claimed Courtney’s revelation that she’d been haunted by Kurt’s agonized spirit has done little to help its resale value in the years since.
“He said hi to me, and then he left,” the “Malibu” singer, now 55, admitted.