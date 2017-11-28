‘Black-ish’ Granny Recalls One-Night Stand With Jon Voight thumbnail

Seventies Flashback!

‘Black-ish’ Granny Recalls One-Night Stand With Jon Voight

'Midnight Cowboy' stars in recovered sex addict's confession!

By
‘Black-ish’ Granny Recalls One-Night Stand With Jon Voight thumbnail
View gallery 7
Getty Images

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

‘Black-ish’ Granny Recalls One-Night Stand With Jon Voight
1 of 7
Actress Jenifer Lewis, who plays sassy grandmother Ruby Johnson on ABC's hit "Black-ish," did the dirty back in the day with Angelina Jolie’s dad!

Photo credit: Getty Images

The 60-year-old confesses she was in her 20s and battling sex addiction when she fell into Jon Voight’s arms for a one-night stand!

Photo credit: Getty Images

Jon’s marriage to Angie’s mom, Marcheline Bertrand (left), had ended over his womanizing, and the "Midnight Cowboy" star was riding high when the two crossed paths.
In her memoir, "The Mother of Black Hollywood," Jenifer recalls catching Jon’s eye when she performed at Studio 54 for an AIDS charity. “We talked about being from families of hard workers,” she writes. "Let’s just say he was a real Midnight Cowboy."
The stage and screen veteran described it as a night to remember. "We stared into each other’s eyes and kissed," she wrote. "We went to his room on the 35th floor of the Essex House. I was spellbound by his sensitivity and kindness.
“It was a beautiful night. Hansom-carriage ride. And he was very sweet, he walked me home,” she told the New York Post. Jon, shown here with Angelina, had won the Best Actor Oscar a few years earlier for 1978’s "Coming Home" — and Jenifer says she never wanted more from him.
“I knew that was a one-night stand,” she said. “That was just some young, part of the sex addiction, part of the drama of being in my 20s.… It was 'Midnight Cowboy,' child, please. I went in!”

Comments