‘Black-ish’ Granny Recalls One-Night Stand With Jon Voight

In her memoir, "The Mother of Black Hollywood," Jenifer recalls catching Jon’s eye when she performed at Studio 54 for an AIDS charity. “We talked about being from families of hard workers,” she writes. "Let’s just say he was a real Midnight Cowboy."
The stage and screen veteran described it as a night to remember. "We stared into each other’s eyes and kissed," she wrote. "We went to his room on the 35th floor of the Essex House. I was spellbound by his sensitivity and kindness.
“It was a beautiful night. Hansom-carriage ride. And he was very sweet, he walked me home,” she told the New York Post. Jon, shown here with Angelina, had won the Best Actor Oscar a few years earlier for 1978’s "Coming Home" — and Jenifer says she never wanted more from him.
“I knew that was a one-night stand,” she said. “That was just some young, part of the sex addiction, part of the drama of being in my 20s.… It was 'Midnight Cowboy,' child, please. I went in!”
