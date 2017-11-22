‘I Killed John Belushi’ — Secrets Of Tragic Comic’s Star-Studded Death

"I didn't mean to," said Cathy Smith in a bombshell 1982 interview, "but I was responsible for his death. I wish it had been me who died! But that wasn't the only shocking moment in Smith's interview from Toronto, Canada — where she had fled after Belushi's overdose death on March 5, 1982. She also revealed sick secrets of Belushi's final hours! Photo credit: Getty Images

Smith had started out in showbiz as a backup singer — and made pop history as Gordon Lightfoot's mistress, inspiring his hit song "Sundown" in the '70s. But by the '80s, Smith had started to supply her celebrity pals with drugs. That included bringing over the heroin used in the deadly heroin/cocaine "speed ball" that finished put an end to Belushi's life!

"Every day with John was the same," said Smith. "Drugs! In the week before he died, he spent more than $ 8,000 just on cocaine. I was his ' gofer.' I'd go for heroin, and I'd test his drugs to make sure they were safe. Sometimes they're cut with things that can kill you. When I got him drugs, he'd share them with me."

Smith was known in the L.A. drug underground as "Cathy Silverbag" for the purse in which she delivered her deadly goodies. She recounted the final hours as Belushi left Hollywood bar The Roxy after a long night of partying: "After midnight, I drove him back to his hotel room bungalow on Sunset Strip. He struggled to undress himself. He had bags of cocaine in his pockets and around the room."

Belushi shot himself with a "speedball," Smith added. "Soon after that, Robert De Niro and Robin Wiliams came bopping in, laughing and shouting, 'Hi, guys — where's the blow?' John handed his friends a bag of cocaine. They attacked John's bag, sticking straws in it and sucking the white powder into their noses, looking like Hoover vacuum cleaners."

"Later," added Smith, "John started feeling sick again and asked me to kick them out, so I did. They didn't protest. They're gentlemen." Investigative reporter Bob Woodward backed up Smith's claims about Robin Williams in his Belushi biography "Wired," but added that Robin was actually eager to leave the room because he was "creeped out" by Smith. (De Niro gave a statement to the grand jury investigating Belushi's death, but has never commented publicly.)

"At 3:30 a.m.," Smith told The ENQUIRER, "I shot up John for the last time. He got his coup de grace — which is what he wanted. He had a death wish. He knew he was blowing himself apart. The cocaine put fuel in his rocket until he passed the moon and when he couldn't get any higher, he added heroin for an extra blast."

"I was Florence Nightingale with a hypodermic syringe," added Smith — who would later leave the hotel room at 10 a.m. to place a bet on a horse, and return in the early afternoon to find police investigating the death of the "Animal House" star. She was taken into custody by police at the scene, and released on March 5 — and eventually returned to Toronto, where she made her shocking confession to The ENQUIRER.