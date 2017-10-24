John Belushi was only 33 when he died in the Chateau Marmont on the Sunset Strip — with the tragic autopsy report revealing how the doomed comic should have enjoyed a long life!
John Belushi: Tragic Secrets Revealed In Autopsy Report
1
of
8
1 of 8
John Belushi was only 33 when he died in the Chateau Marmont on the Sunset Strip — with the tragic autopsy report revealing how the doomed comic should have enjoyed a long life!
Photo credit: Getty Images
2 of 8
At the time of his death on March 5, 1982, Belushi's body was saturated with a lethal mix of cocaine and heroin served up as "speedballs." It was a tragic end to a high-flying lifestyle for the star of hits like "Animal House" and "The Blues Brothers." But, as "Laverne & Shirley" star Penny Marshall later mourned, "I swear, you'd walk down the street with him, and people would hand him drugs. And then he'd do all of them!"
Photo credit: Getty Images
3 of 8
Sadly, Belushi had become a hardcore addict, with Deputy L.A. Medical Examiner Dr. Ronald N. Komblum revealing that "multiple needle tracks were found just below the elbows on both arms," adding: "Death is due to acute cocaine and heroin intoxication." Dr. Kornblum also found traces of marijuana, booze and Actifed in Belushi's system — plus a heartbreaking discovery!
Photo credit: Getty Images
4 of 8
Despite the medical report describing Belushi as a ""well-nourished, obese, young white male," the autopsy for the "Saturday Night Live" star showed no signs of heart disease, clogged arteries or internal problems of any kind. Instead, the report yielded the evidence to arrest drug dealer Cathy Smith for injecting Belushi with the fatal overdose.
Photo credit: Getty Images
5 of 8
Smith was a showbiz hanger-on who'd inspired Gordon Lightfoot's hit "Sundown," and was exposed as Lightfoot's mistress during a high-profile divorce. Belushi ended up alone with her in his hotel room after a visit from Robin Williams and Robert De Niro — with Smith telling The National ENQUIRER that his final hours were spent doing drugs with the two stars!
Photo credit: Getty Images
6 of 8
Smith soon admitted her role in Belushi's death to ENQUIRER reporters Tony Brenna and Larry Hale — in a blockbuster exclusive headlined: "Hollywood Drug Queen Confesses: I Killed John Belushi." She claimed the two stars "attacked John's bag — sticking straws in it and sucking the white powder into their noses!"
Photo credit: NatENQ
7 of 8
Then, Smith added, "John started feeling sick again and asked me to kick them out, so I did. They didn't protest. They're gentlemen." Belushi later died in his sleep sometime during the late morning hours of March 5, 1982 — after a friend, William Wallace, found him alone and in a fetal position inside the hotel room at 12:30 pm.
Photo credit: Getty Images
8 of 8
He moved the comic's nude body to the floor, cleared mucus from his nose, and called paramedics. Belushi was alone when Wallace found him, with Smith later saying she had taken Belushi's car to get food. She was later sentenced to three years in prison by Judge David Horowitz, who told her: "You were the source of the poison."
John Belushi was only 33 when he died in the Chateau Marmont on the Sunset Strip — with the tragic autopsy report revealing how the doomed comic should have enjoyed a long life!
Photo credit: Getty Images
At the time of his death on March 5, 1982, Belushi's body was saturated with a lethal mix of cocaine and heroin served up as "speedballs." It was a tragic end to a high-flying lifestyle for the star of hits like "Animal House" and "The Blues Brothers." But, as "Laverne & Shirley" star Penny Marshall later mourned, "I swear, you'd walk down the street with him, and people would hand him drugs. And then he'd do all of them!"
Photo credit: Getty Images
Sadly, Belushi had become a hardcore addict, with Deputy L.A. Medical Examiner Dr. Ronald N. Komblum revealing that "multiple needle tracks were found just below the elbows on both arms," adding: "Death is due to acute cocaine and heroin intoxication." Dr. Kornblum also found traces of marijuana, booze and Actifed in Belushi's system — plus a heartbreaking discovery!
Photo credit: Getty Images
Despite the medical report describing Belushi as a ""well-nourished, obese, young white male," the autopsy for the "Saturday Night Live" star showed no signs of heart disease, clogged arteries or internal problems of any kind. Instead, the report yielded the evidence to arrest drug dealer Cathy Smith for injecting Belushi with the fatal overdose.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Smith was a showbiz hanger-on who'd inspired Gordon Lightfoot's hit "Sundown," and was exposed as Lightfoot's mistress during a high-profile divorce. Belushi ended up alone with her in his hotel room after a visit from Robin Williams and Robert De Niro — with Smith telling The National ENQUIRER that his final hours were spent doing drugs with the two stars!
Photo credit: Getty Images
Smith soon admitted her role in Belushi's death to ENQUIRER reporters Tony Brenna and Larry Hale — in a blockbuster exclusive headlined: "Hollywood Drug Queen Confesses: I Killed John Belushi." She claimed the two stars "attacked John's bag — sticking straws in it and sucking the white powder into their noses!"
Photo credit: NatENQ
Then, Smith added, "John started feeling sick again and asked me to kick them out, so I did. They didn't protest. They're gentlemen." Belushi later died in his sleep sometime during the late morning hours of March 5, 1982 — after a friend, William Wallace, found him alone and in a fetal position inside the hotel room at 12:30 pm.
Photo credit: Getty Images
He moved the comic's nude body to the floor, cleared mucus from his nose, and called paramedics. Belushi was alone when Wallace found him, with Smith later saying she had taken Belushi's car to get food. She was later sentenced to three years in prison by Judge David Horowitz, who told her: "You were the source of the poison."