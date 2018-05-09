Close search popup button
ENQUIRER Exclusive!

JFK Assassination Film Reveals Three Shooters

Frame-by-frame video analysis shows shocking new evidence in enhanced footage!

John F. Kennedy was gunned down in Dallas by three separate shooters, as revealed in shocking new images from November 22, 1963…

John F. Kennedy was gunned down in Dallas by three separate shooters, as revealed in shocking new images from November 22, 1963 — only in the new issue of The National ENQUIRER!

Only The National ENQUIRER has the disturbing first images from respected news producer Mytchell Mora, who spent hours painstakingly re-enhancing first-generation images filmed by Abraham Zapruder of JFK's final moments. “Everyone focuses on the president’s head exploding,” Mora told The ENQUIRER, adding: “When I enhanced the video, there is so much more going on.”

Mora’s powerful analysis comes as the National Archives released a slew of new murder documents — with his discovery bringing renewed attention to alleged “other” shooter such as Dallas cop Roscoe White. Discover how technology has finally unearthed what really happened in Dallas — exclusively in The National ENQUIRER, on newsstands now!

