Jennifer Garner Tells Ben To Keep New Gal Away From Kids

Just a week after demanding boozehound Ben be drug-tested before any overnight visits, a furious Jen has taken their bitter breakup to another level, sources said. Now she’s declared a “no- fly zone” around Violet, Seraphina and Samuel for the “Argo” star’s new squeeze, Lindsay Shookus!
“The children still don’t know Lindsay and they’ve never met,” a source told The National ENQUIRER. “Jen intends to keep it that way!” According to insiders, Jen doesn’t trust either Ben or “Saturday Night Live” producer Lindsay to be with the kids!
“Ben met Lindsay at an ‘SNL’ party — and Jen was there!” spilled another source. “She feels completely betrayed.” Worse still, Jen believes Ben has turned his back on their brood. “Ben didn’t take the kids on vacation this summer,” snitched the source.
“Instead, he stayed with Lindsay. So Jen took them on a road trip from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, and then they spent a few days in Montana.” The ENQUIRER exclusively spotted the former “Alias” star in College Station, Texas, on Oct. 6 for a Garner family reunion weekend with the kids.
On the same weekend, Ben was seen shopping in New York City with his blond lover. “Jen’s sad for the children,” said the second source. “She doesn’t feel either Ben or Lindsay deserve to be with them.”
