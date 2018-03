Sources allege the vacation became a nightmare after the stars had a blowout fight over Justin’s friendship with newly-single actress Olivia Munn! “Jen and Justin were enjoying an intimate dinner when he started talking about Olivia, who he worked with on 'The Lego Ninjago Movie,'” claimed an insider. “Justin kept going on and on about how smart and sexy Olivia is, and how he couldn’t wait to see her again for the promotion tour.”