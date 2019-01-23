Jeff Bezos And Mistress Lauren Sanchez Spotted Sneaking Into Santa Monica Beachfront Hideaway Together

The affair between Amazon supremo Jeff Bezos and his actress squeeze Lauren Sanchez — exclusively exposed by The National ENQUIRER — has often been conducted with little regard to the emotional impact it might have on either of the lovers’ spouses, insiders say.
In the space of just a few weeks, reporters from The ENQUIRER caught the couple meeting for secret romantic trysts no fewer than six times in hotels and on his private jet — but perhaps the most brazen of all their hook-ups have come at their Santa Monica hideaway. Click through the gallery above to see the exclusive photos!
1 of 8
With scant regard for secrecy and seemingly no concern for the consequences, the trysting twosome have been enjoying intimate rendezvous at the $4.3 million oceanfront love shack in full view of our reporters… and anyone else who might have been passing!
Photo credit: AMI/The Image Direct
2 of 8
On October 30, our reporters witnessed them from Santa Monica Airport through the streets of the seaside town, where they shamelessly strutted together, Bezos in shorts and T-shirt and Sanchez in tight jogging bottoms and a shirt with “Let’s Fly” written on it.
Photo credit: AMI/The Image Direct
3 of 8
After both attended spa treatments, the couple returned to the luxurious love nest together, where ENQUIRER photographers snapped them cozying up on the front deck like hormonal teenagers — in plain view of passersby from the street.
Photo credit: AMI/The Image Direct
4 of 8
Such brazen behavior may come as a blow to Bezos’ wife MacKenzie — who the billionaire has described as “resourceful, smart, brainy and hot” — as well as to Sanchez’s husband, Patrick Whitesell.
Photo credit: AMI/The Image Direct
5 of 8
They had married in 2005 and as well as having two children together, ages 10 and 12 — and another son, 17, from her previous relationship with former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez — own a string of luxurious properties in Beverly Hills, Seattle, Malibu, Montana, Cabo San Lucas and Santa Monica.
Photo credit: AMI/The Image Direct
6 of 8
It will be a double hit to Whitesell to know that it was in the last of these family homes that his wife was being so shamelessly seduced by supposed friend Bezos.
Photo credit: AMI/The Image Direct
7 of 8
“He’s been left blindsided,” said a source close to the couple.
Photo credit: AMI/The Image Direct
8 of 8
“I can’t imagine how he is going to want to do business with Amazon and Jeff moving forward.”
Photo credit: AMI/The Image Direct
With scant regard for secrecy and seemingly no concern for the consequences, the trysting twosome have been enjoying intimate rendezvous at the $4.3 million oceanfront love shack in full view of our reporters… and anyone else who might have been passing!
Photo credit: AMI/The Image Direct
On October 30, our reporters witnessed them from Santa Monica Airport through the streets of the seaside town, where they shamelessly strutted together, Bezos in shorts and T-shirt and Sanchez in tight jogging bottoms and a shirt with “Let’s Fly” written on it.
Photo credit: AMI/The Image Direct
After both attended spa treatments, the couple returned to the luxurious love nest together, where ENQUIRER photographers snapped them cozying up on the front deck like hormonal teenagers — in plain view of passersby from the street.
Photo credit: AMI/The Image Direct
Such brazen behavior may come as a blow to Bezos’ wife MacKenzie — who the billionaire has described as “resourceful, smart, brainy and hot” — as well as to Sanchez’s husband, Patrick Whitesell.
Photo credit: AMI/The Image Direct
They had married in 2005 and as well as having two children together, ages 10 and 12 — and another son, 17, from her previous relationship with former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez — own a string of luxurious properties in Beverly Hills, Seattle, Malibu, Montana, Cabo San Lucas and Santa Monica.
Photo credit: AMI/The Image Direct
It will be a double hit to Whitesell to know that it was in the last of these family homes that his wife was being so shamelessly seduced by supposed friend Bezos.
Photo credit: AMI/The Image Direct
“He’s been left blindsided,” said a source close to the couple.
Photo credit: AMI/The Image Direct
“I can’t imagine how he is going to want to do business with Amazon and Jeff moving forward.”
Photo credit: AMI/The Image Direct