Playing Footsie! Jeff Bezos And Mistress Lauren Sanchez Caught Flirting On Dinner Dates

Taking a discreet corner table close to the kitchen, the foursome stayed for three hours, enjoying a candlelit meal — but our spy inside reported that Bezos and Sanchez barely spoke to their two companions all night.

Jeff was close to [Sanchez] from the beginning, laughing and joking and whispering to her," the witness said. "She was gazing into his eyes throughout the first part of the evening as they sat next to each other, with a male companion on the other side of Jeff and the blonde opposite. "It did not look like a business dinner, and he barely spoke to the male companion all evening."

Over the course of the evening, Bezos and Sanchez "gazed into each other's eyes, tenderly touched each other, stroked and brushed shoulders, and she rested her hand on his knee under the table," our reporter continued.

"At one point, after returning from the bathroom, Lauren swapped seats with the other female guest. But unhappy about the distance, Jeff moved his chair to be even closer to Lauren.

"He began whispering in her ear, and she was listening and gazing at him. Then she began whispering in his ear, fully leaning their bodies into each other, with his arm draped over her chair as he was speaking.

"This carried on for the rest of the evening and they seemed to be in their own world."