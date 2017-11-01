Clinton Uranium Scandal Becomes Radioactive

In September, 2005, Canadian mining magnate Frank Giustra arranged for former President Clinton to fly to Kazakhstan to meet with Nursultan Nazarbayev, the president of the country. Nazarbayev’s human rights record was so appalling that he was blackballed by the global community. Clinton’s visit helped to rehabilitate his image. Photo credit: Getty Images

In return, Nazarbayev gave Giustra’s company control over much of Kazakhstan’s uranium mining. Giustra gave $145 million to the Clinton Foundation and other of the ex president’s interests. Then Giustra merged his newly wealthy company with the Canadian firm Uranium One that owned 20% of US uranium deposits. Photo credit: Getty Images

Putin saw his opportunity and tried to buy Uranium One along with its U.S. uranium rights. But the deal had to be approved by a Committee on Foreign Investments — that included Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State. So Putin invited Bill to Moscow the speak before a Russian bank and paid him half a million dollars personally for the speech. Photo credit: Getty Images

During the visit, Clinton met with Putin. He had been originally slated to meet the head of the Russian agency Rosatom — the key player in the bid to take over the uranium. But the meeting was cancelled, and Putin himself took the meeting with Clinton. Did they discuss uranium? Photo credit: Getty Images

In an interesting twist — just one day before Bill Clinton's speech — Putin’s spy network of sleeper agents was busted in the U.S. These ten spies had originally been sent to the U.S. over 20 years ago — after the end of the Cold War. The TV series "The Americans" is based on these real-life events. Just as on the show, these spies married and set up ordinary lives in America while acting as spies and agents. Photo credit: Getty Images

When Hillary became Secretary of State, some of these sleeper agents were ordered to focus on infiltrating her inner circle. One of their number set up an accounting firm that was hired by the chairman of Hillary’s Senate campaign finance committee. Unknowingly, this let the Russian spy get close to the Clinton orbit. Their goal was to facilitate Putin’s bid to take over the US uranium supply. Photo credit: Getty Images

After the network of sleeper agents were all apprehended, Hillary moved quickly. Instead of letting investigators interrogate the agents and put them on trial, Hillary quickly negotiated a spy exchange with Russia and sent them back to Moscow. And, when the time came a few months later, Hillary had her representative approve the uranium sale to Putin. Photo credit: Getty Images

With Hillary's support, the sale was easily approved in 2010. About that time, the FBI began investigating a bribery and extortion plot by the Kremlin to facilitate Putin’s takeover of our uranium. For six years, an undercover informant tracked their moves. But none of the FBI leadership made any public mention of the scheme despite the apparent involvement of the Clintons. Photo credit: Getty Images

FBI Director Robert Mueller — now the special prosecutor investigating President Trump. That same investigation continued under his successor James Comey, but nobody went public with the fact of the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the man who appointed Mueller as special prosecutor, supervised the investigation, but has remained silent. The investigation into the bribery ring began under— now the special prosecutor investigating. That same investigation continued under his successor, but nobody went public with the fact of the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the man who appointed Mueller as special prosecutor, supervised the investigation, but has remained silent. Photo credit: Getty Images