"Gossip Girl" star Ed Westwick, who spent five seasons as millionaire hotelier Chuck Bass, has been accused of sexual assault by actress Kristina Cohen — in new shocking claims of Hollywood sexual harassment!

Kristina went public with the shocking charges on social media, alleging on Nov. 6, "I was sexually assaulted three years ago." The actress then went on to make shocking claims about both Westwick (here with costar Blake Lively ) and how powerful showbiz figures treat women in the industry.

Kristina claims that Westwick — who's been romantically linked to Drew Barrymore and his "Gossip Girl" costar Jessica Szohr — first turned to her and her producer boyfriend at his house to say: "We should all f*ck!" Then, Kristina wrote, she was attacked by the star when she went to take a nap in his guest bedroom.

"I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me," said Kristina, "his fingers entering my body. I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could. but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to f*ck me."

After the alleged assault, Kristina adds that her producer boyfriend "put the blame on me, telling me I was an active participant...saying there's no way I can go around saying Ed 'raped' me, and that I don't want to be 'that girl.'"