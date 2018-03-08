President Trump & Melania Surrounded By Traitors

Top aides also reveal how the Deep State is coordinating with Trump's political rivals — and how “the mainstream press in this country has become the Democratic Party.” Get the inside story behind the First Couple's fight for their political future, only in the new issue of The National ENQUIRER!
Top aides also reveal how the Deep State is coordinating with Trump's political rivals — and how “the mainstream press in this country has become the Democratic Party.” Get the inside story behind the First Couple's fight for their political future, only in the new issue of The National ENQUIRER!