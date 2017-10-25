How The Clintons Conspired To Sell America’s Uranium To Russia

Dick Morris reports... In 2010, Bill Clinton flew to Moscow to give a speech at the Renaissance Capital corporation — where he was paid $500,000 for a speech now revealed to be part of an elaborate bribery and extortion scheme orchestrated by the Kremlin! Photo credit: Getty/NatENQ

Newly-revealed FBI reports have established that the Clinton speech to the Russian bank — and the payment he received — were linked to a Russian plan to acquire control of much of the U.S. supply of uranium. The complex and thoroughly corrupt process allowed Vladimir Putin to snap up much of our uranium supply — beginning in 2005, when former President Clinton and mining magnate Frank Giustra travelled to Kazakhstan to meet with Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The region's notorious dictator is widely condemned for his heinous human rights record. Getting Clinton to visit was a big coup for Nazarbayev, who had been ostracized by the western world for his corruption and abuses of power. Bolstered by a visit from the former President, Nazarbayev enjoyed a big boost in prestige. In return, Giustra gave the shadowy Clinton Foundation and other Clinton operations — along with the former president personally — a total of $2.3 million.

Hillary Clinton refused to disclose the money because she claimed it was a foreign transaction. Giustra was rewarded by Nazarbayev by the sale of the uranium deposits controlled by the government-linked company Kazatomprom in 2005 to Giustra's company URAsia. Two years later, in 2007, Uranium One, a huge international uranium conglomerate, bought Giustra's interest in URAsia — giving the Clinton crony a big profit.

Then, in 2009, Putin moved in on the operations. Rosatom, the Russian nuclear agency, bought a 16.6% stake in Uranium One. Shortly thereafter, Uranium One picked up a 50% interest in a Kazakhstan uranium deposits. Putin moved in for the kill, seeking to up his ante in Uranium One to 51%, for control of the company.

Why was Putin so interested in buying Uranium One? Likely because the firm owned uranium mines in the U.S. equal to about 20% of our total uranium production. But because of the strategic implications of the uranium purchase by the Russians, the deal needed to be approved by the U.S. government's Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States. That cabinet-level body included Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

That's when Putin gave Bill half a million for a speech in Moscow. Behold, Hillary and the committee signed off on the uranium deal and Putin got control of one-fifth of our uranium deposits.

Now it has come out that the speech fee to Clinton, along with the $2.3 million Giustra paid to the Clinton Foundation and other entities controlled by the Clintons, was the centerpiece of a vast corrupt enterprise using bribery and extortion to help Russia take over our uranium. And the FBI knew all this in 2015 when Peter Schweizer first exposed the corrupt transaction between Clinton and Giustra in his book "Clinton Cash."

But the Bureau stayed silent. Not a peep to suggest the extent and gravity of the scandal. The Schweitzer book and the Times story were only the tip of an iceberg of Russian corruption, meant to manipulate the U.S. government and Hillary and Bill Clinton.

Now, when the FBI is devoting its resources to trying to prove that Russia meddled in our election — and looking for some way to blame Trump for it — it's time to ask why, as Jesus did, "Thou hypocrite, first cast out the beam out of thine own eye; and then shalt thou see clearly to cast out the mote out of thy brother's eye."