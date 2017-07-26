How Hillary Clinton & Her Cronies Framed Donald Trump Jr.

Hillary Clinton framed Donald Trump’s family in a twisted revenge plot that created phantom links between the president and Russian spies — long before the election was decided! Photo credit: Getty Images

That’s the conclusion of an exhaustive National ENQUIRER investigation into Donald Trump Jr. ’s now-infamous meeting with a Russian lawyer in June 2016! Since the sit-down was publicly disclosed, the meeting has thrown Trump’s plan to “Make America Great Again” into chaos — and raised the question of whether a member of his inner circle colluded with a Russian agent during the campaign. But The ENQUIRER can reveal that’s not the case! Photo credit: Getty Images

Larry C. Johnson told The ENQUIRER: “To put it in spy terms, it was like a honey trap. Only they weren’t selling sex to Donald Jr. They were selling fictitious dirt on Hillary Clinton! “And once he bit on the meeting, they had him right where they wanted him!” In fact, the Russian lawyer who met with Donald Jr. is linked to a vast Democratic Party–funded conspiracy to destroy not only Trump — but also the 2012 candidacy of Republican nominee Mitt Romney ! “It was all a setup!” declared a Capitol Hill source. And former CIA intelligence officertold The ENQUIRER: “To put it in spy terms, it was like a honey trap. Only they weren’t selling sex to Donald Jr. They were selling fictitious dirt on Hillary Clinton! “And once he bit on the meeting, they had him right where they wanted him!” Photo credit: Getty Images

The ENQUIRER has learned the Democratic Party used Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya to sucker Donald Jr. — and Trump’s son-in-law, top adviser Jared Kushner, and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort — into meeting her. The trap was set with help from a shadowy Washington, D.C., firm called Fusion GPS. Referring to Fusion GPS, a congressional source said: “These weren’t mercenaries or hired guns. These guys had a vested personal and ideological interest in smearing Trump and boosting Hillary’s chances of winning the White House!” Photo credit: Getty Images

The intelligence research firm was founded by three former Wall Street Journal reporters, Glenn Simpson, Peter R. Fritsch and Susan Schmidt in 2009. The Democratic Party first hired Fusion GPS in 2012 to smear presidential nominee Romney. The firm targeted Trump in September 2015 when an anonymous Republican donor paid them to dig up dirt on the mogul. That donor canceled the Fusion GPS contract on Trump in early 2016 — but hot-for-Hillary Democrats stepped in, and the firm continued to build a Trump smear campaign. Photo credit: Getty Images

In June 2016, the firm hired Christopher Steele, a former MI6 officer who’d worked undercover for the British Crown in Moscow during the 1990s, to gather more intel on Trump. From June through December 2016, Steele recruited Russian-speaking contractors to contact sources within Russia, and re-activated his old spy network. That network provided Steele with a string of scandalous allegations concerning Trump — including charges he and the Kremlin paid hackers to steal Democratic National Committee emails, and that Trump hired hookers to pee on a bed at the Moscow Ritz-Carlton where the Obamas had slept. Photo credit: Getty Images

Not one of these accusations has been proven, and many have been disproved. Steele passed his findings to British intelligence, and in October 2016 it’s believed the FBI paid Steele $50,000 to corroborate the allegations in his dossier. In January 2017, then-FBI director James Comey, CIA director John O. Brennan and NSA director Adm. Michael S. Rogers published Steele’s unproven “smears” in a report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election. At the same time Fusion GPS and Steele were working to discredit Trump, The ENQUIRER has discovered attorney Veselnitskaya — and her clandestine “cutouts” — were spinning their web. Photo credit: Getty Images

On June 3, 2016, Rob Goldstone — a British-born former tabloid reporter-turned-publicist — emailed Donald Jr., claiming he was writing on behalf of Russian pop sensation Emin Agalarov. Emin’s father, Aras, helped Trump bring the Miss Universe contest to Moscow in 2013. Goldstone told Donald Jr. that Aras — an oligarch referred to as “The Russian Donald Trump” — had met that morning with the prosecutor general of Russia, Yury Yakovlevich Chaika, who offered to provide Donald Jr. with anti-Hillary documents. Photo credit: Getty Images

Since the scandal broke, Aras has claimed the emails indicating he wanted to pass “incriminating” information about Hillary to Donald Jr. are “fabricated.” On June 7, 2016, Goldstone informed Donald Jr. a Russian lawyer was flying to New York to meet with him. Two days later, Veselnitskaya met with Donald Jr., Kushner and Manafort at Trump Tower in New York City along with a Russian interpreter. Donald Jr. has insisted the lawyer provided nothing of substance concerning Hillary. Photo credit: Getty Images

But The ENQUIRER can now reveal Veselnitskaya has a long history with Fusion GPS — working with the firm to undermine a 2012 American law called the Magnitsky Act! The law, which allows the U.S. to seize Russian human rights abusers’ assets, is named for a Russian lawyer and whistle-blower who died as a result of a Russian gulag. What’s more, The ENQUIRER has uncovered bombshell official documents linking Fusion GPS to a Cyprus-based Russian holding company called Prevezon and a client of Veselnitskaya. The complaint alleges Fusion GPS did not register as a “foreign agent” as might be required by law. Photo credit: Getty Images

Although Fusion GPS has denied advance knowledge of Veselnitskaya’s Trump Tower meeting, The ENQUIRER has uncovered troubling links between Democrats and the firm. In September 2016, as Fusion GPS peddled Steele’s anti-Trump dossier around D.C., co-founder Fritsch donated at least $1,000 to the Hillary Victory Fund and the Hillary for America Campaign. His wife, Beatriz Garcia, also donated cash to Hillary. What’s more, Fusion GPS’ other co-founder, Simpson, reportedly did opposition research for a Clinton agent prior to starting the firm. Photo credit: Getty Images

Following the election, Senate investigators demanded Fusion GPS produce its communications with the FBI, the Justice Department and ex-Attorney General Loretta Lynch. Fusion GPS has stonewalled — as it has on other congressional inquiries into who, exactly, hired it to create the Steele dossier. “What are they hiding?” demanded a source. “Was Hillary behind it? We know someone on the Democratic side funded Steele’s work. If it was Hillary’s campaign, or a political action committee aligned with her presidential bid, then who’s to say they’re not behind the Russian lawyer, too?” Photo credit: Getty Images