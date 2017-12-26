Bob Barker — The Wild Sex Scandals That Nearly Killed His Career

Barker was 70 years old when former "Price is Right" model Dian Parkinson went to court in 1994 claiming that she had been forced into a sexual relationship for over three years on the game show set. Bob — who had been widowed in 1981 — didn't deny an on-set fling with Dian, who was 21 years younger than the beloved host. But the star fought back with the help of other "Price is Right" beauties! Photo credit: Getty/Files

"I didn't force Dian Parkinson to have sex," Bob told The National ENQUIRER in an exclusive interview. "She aggressively pursued me, and told other people on the set she was going to be the next Mrs. Bob Barker!" He also challenged Dian's claims that they were steady lovers, saying: "It was very occasional. After all, I am 70 years old!" Photo credit: Getty Images

Holly Hallstrom [at left] was among the models who blasted Dian as the show's resident mean girl, saying: "She was insecure because she was aging and losing her looks." Janice Pennington [right] also questioned Dian's motivations, saying: "I knew when she moved in on Bob that he was about to make the biggest mistake of his life." A judge dismissed Dian's claims of wrongful termination — but Bob soon had new problems with Holly and Janice! Photo credit: Getty Images

Dian dropped the lawsuit in 1995, citing poor health and dwindling finances. Just five years later, however, both Holly and Janice joined other models in a 2000 lawsuit claiming wrongful termination once they turned 40 years old. Holly had also said Barker fired her for gaining weight and not doing more press interviews to slam Dian. Photo credit: Getty Images

Holly [inset] even won a settlement in 2007 after Barker sued her for slander. Janice Pennington and model Kathleen Bradley also received financial settlements. And when Barker retired in 2007 at the age of 83, he still had another sex scandal hanging over his head! Photo credit: Getty/Files

Insiders told The ENQUIRER that a new lawsuit by former CBS executive Debbie Curling also accused him of sexual harassment — believing that prompted the network to finally send Barker out to pasture. But two years after Bob's retirement, a judge threw out Debbie's lawsuit accusing the host of overseeing a workplace where sexist and racist jokes were common. Photo credit: Getty Images