Backdoor Bezos: Billionaire Jeff Spotted Creeping Out Of Mistress Lauren Sanchez’s Love Nest

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The secret assignations between sleazy Jeff Bezos and lover Lauren Sanchez were most often conducted at her Santa Monica home — as our reporter discovered on November 26, when he caught them arriving at the property together in her pickup truck.

Our exclusive snaps show Sanchez — dressed in a low-cut top and short skirt — escorting the billionaire cheat into her home at 4:45 p.m. — where he stayed until 1 p.m. the following day. Click through the gallery above to see the exclusive photos.