Backdoor Bezos: Billionaire Jeff Spotted Creeping Out Of Mistress Lauren Sanchez’s Love Nest

The secret assignations between sleazy Jeff Bezos and lover Lauren Sanchez were most often conducted at her Santa Monica home — as our reporter discovered on November 26, when he caught them arriving at the property together in her pickup truck.
Our exclusive snaps show Sanchez — dressed in a low-cut top and short skirt — escorting the billionaire cheat into her home at 4:45 p.m. — where he stayed until 1 p.m. the following day. Click through the gallery above to see the exclusive photos.
The National ENQUIRER reporter witnessed the cautious couple draw a privacy shade on the porch, concealing what a source said is the property’s hot tub — where the lights remained on until 11:30 p.m.
The next morning, perhaps wanting to continue to enjoy their private time together, Sanchez emerged at 8 a.m. to dismiss the gardeners who had turned up for work, before the illicit tryst was finally broken up with the arrival of Bezos’ limousine at 12:15 p.m.
Although, it still took the amorous Amazon chief a further 45 minutes to make it out of his lover’s house … and return to his marital home.
Even more shocking, The ENQUIRER caught them getting close again 72 hours later! This time it was on a public street outside an upscale Italian eatery in L.A.’s Venice neighborhood, where they enjoyed a two-hour dinner.
After a nightcap, the unashamed duo slinked into a waiting limo at 10:30 p.m. and headed to The Beverly Hills Hotel.
There, Bezos had reserved a private bungalow residence, even though his marital home is five blocks away!
