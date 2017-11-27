Mike Walker

Josh Gad & Jonah Hill Laughing Over Mistaken Identities

Big stars get mixed up!

By
Josh Gad & Jonah Hill Laughing Over Mistaken Identities thumbnail
Getty Images

Mike Walker reports…. One almost can’t mistake gagster  Josh Gad’s giant voice bellowing animated megahits like “Beauty and the Beast” and “Frozen.”

The Broadway biggie — whose movie career is now exploding with huge flicks like “Marshall” and “Murder on the Orient Express” — still has surprisingly frequent encounters that make him laugh his butt off!

Fans, and even fellow stars, confuse him with his good buddy sort-of look-alike Jonah Hill!

Jonah Hill’s Weight Loss Secrets: Enemas & More!

Said a pal: “Josh chuckles about the mix-ups, even joking he gets movie parts Jonah’s nixed!

“But he’s getting nervous now that Jonah’s trimmed 40 pounds, looks like a matinee idol and is scoring flicks that’d never tolerate a ‘tubby!’”

Comments