Jenna Bush Hager Fuming Over Being Caught Puffing

Jenna Bush Hager — former first daughter-turned “Today” co-host — is fuming over snaps taken of her smoking during a moment of wedding weekend weakness.

Jenna was celebrating her 36-year-old twin sister Barbara’s recent marriage to actor-director Craig Coyne, when she snuck outside an exclusive Big Apple disco bash for a cigarette puff — and got caught red-handed by photogs.

“The last thing Jenna ever wants is to set a bad example for her precious little girls [Mila and Poppy],” a pal told The National ENQUIRER.

Barbara Bush’s Secret Heartbreak Over George’s Affairs!

“The thought of her daughters ever seeing her with a cigarette in her hand is mortifying,” the pal continued.

“She’s so upset with herself for letting go like that and kicking herself for having a moment of poor judgment.”