Val Kilmer’s Revenge Tell-All!

Miracle throat cancer survivor Val Kilmer plans to settle old scores with his explosive tell-all, I’m Your Huckleberry, sources dished.

“Val’s made a lot of enemies over the years. He’ll tell his side of the story and expose the folks who made him look bad!” snitched a source.

An insider said the Batman Forever star, who did not respond to our request for comment, will sling dirt on successors Christian Bale and Ben Affleck, and call late Hollywood legend Marlon Brando “a pain to work with” on their 1996 film, The Island of Dr. Moreau.

Sources said Val, 59, will also dish on his flings with Cher, Michelle Pfeiffer and model Cindy Crawford!

“Val says Cindy was a wildcat in the bedroom!” spilled the insider. “They’d have marathon sessions that would leave him exhausted!”