Joe Giudice Slims Down While Teresa Mulls Divorce

Joe Giudice, hubby of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Guidice, is getting buff behind bars — and has worked off 40 pounds!

Now Teresa, who said she had “no idea” if she’ll still be married when Joe finishes his fraud sentence in 2019, may be changing her tune.

Her gym rat husband “looks really, really good!” gushed Teresa.

“He’s really cut up, really chiseled. He’s not puffy anymore!”

As previously reported by The National ENQUIRER, Teresa had previously thought of sending Joe packing when he gets out of the slammer.

“No one in our family has ever gotten divorced,” Teresa wrote in her new book, “Standing Strong.”

“But my parents both said they’d be fine with it if I decide to leave Joe!”

Teresa added that she has “has no idea” if she’ll be married when Joe finishes his sentence for fraud in 2019.

“I’m still not happy with Joe,” she confessed. “Actually, that’s the understatement of the friggin’ century.”