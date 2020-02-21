Heartbroken Rihanna’s Family Wants Her Back in Barbados!

Broken-hearted Rihanna’s family is begging her to ditch Hollywood and hop a flight home to Barbados, sources said — where they can take care of her!

The songbird has been trying to party away her pain since her nearly three-year romance with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel (below with Rihanna in 2017) ended in January, as The National ENQUIRER recently revealed!

“Rihanna has a big family who follows her private life very closely, and they have major concerns about how she’s coping,” an insider told The ENQUIRER. “They think she’d be far better off with them at home!”

Sources said the “Stay” singer, whose home base has been London since 2018, has been party-hopping across New York, Los Angeles and Europe trying to put her crashed romance behind her.

What’s more, she’s been linked to a string of men — including two exes, notorious hound dogs Drake and A$AP Rocky (below with Rihanna this past December)!

Sources squealed that the “Man Down” singer respected Hassan’s Muslim lifestyle when they were together, cutting back on marijuana and alcohol, and now she’s rebelling by getting her freak on.

“Now all she wants to do is party,” a concerned insider squealed.

Another source said the singer, who did not respond to a request for comment, “looks so sad. Her relatives want her to go back to Barbados, where they can care for her and help her get her batteries recharged — instead of trying to find the next party all over the world!”