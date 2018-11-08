Drake Pining Away Over Rihanna

Drake — who’s dating lineage includes such A-list beauties as Jennifer Lopez and Serena Williams — is still stinging over the girl who got away — Rihanna!

The dapper rapper — dad to one-year-old son Adonis, who he claimed resulted from a one-night stand with former porn star Sophie Brussaux — sure zapped a zinger, revealing he’d have preferred headlines that read: “Drake Started a Family with Rihanna!”

The rapper then astonishingly added it would have looked “so perfect … so good on paper.”

“Drake was in love with RiRi. She was his dream girl,” a pal told The National ENQUIRER.

“But she wouldn’t commit and moved on. He really came clean on an episode of the HBO series ‘The Shop.’”

In a showstopper reveal, Drake lamented his crush got crushed, admitting, “I wanted that.… Of course, as life takes shape and teaches you lessons, I end up in this situation where I don’t have the fairy tale.’” Awww.