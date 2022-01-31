Nicole, Keith & Other A-list High School Drop-outs

The Undoing beauty Nicole Kidman admits she has left one major thing undone in her life — she never finished high school, and neither did her hubby, country star Keith Urban!

The 54-year-old actress — who has won Emmys, Golden Globes, an Oscar and more — admits she never made it past junior year.

“I didn’t finish Year 11” but “somehow” managed to become successful despite being educationally challenged, she reveals.

Nicole adds her “Somebody Like You” singer husband is somebody like her when it comes to schooling!

“I don’t think Keith finished Year 10 either,” she says. “But we shouldn’t be putting that out there, it’s not a good promotion!”

However, Nicole and Keith are in good company.

Other celebs who never finished high school include Pulp Fiction director Quentin Tarantino, Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr., singer Katy Perry and Nicole’s first hubby, Tom Cruise, who found completing his education a mission impossible!

In Nicole’s case, she dropped out at 17 to help support the family when her mom was diagnosed with breast cancer. From there, the flame-haired beauty got the acting bug and never looked back!