Regina King Hides Battered Wife Horror!

Regina King plays a tough-as-nails detective on HBO’s hit series Watchmen — but the Oscar-winning actress once needed her own superhero to be rescued from a terrifying incident involving her former husband, The National ENQUIRER has exclusively learned.

According to court documents obtained by The ENQUIRER, Regina, then 35, filed for divorce on Jan. 13, 2006, to end her ten-year marriage to Ian Alexander Desdune. But she said the next day, Desdune broke into her home and battered her!

Regina claimed she was asleep with their ten-year-old son when she was awakened at 5:45 a.m. by Desdune taking hold of her shirt and dragging her into another room.

“[He] began to grab me by my face and shove me as he called me names … and proceeded to smack me in my head,” she recalled in her court declaration.

According to the records, their son, Ian Jr., “started yelling” and Desdune “shoved” her into the bathroom and “slammed” her into the tub!

“Our son started screaming even harder and telling him to stop,” said Regina, who ran out of the room and called 911.

Upon hearing sirens, the star rushed outside to see if cops had arrived, court documents read.

But that’s when she said her ex “pushed me to the ground” and “slammed my head into the car” so hard the vehicle’s alarm went off!

Responding officers cuffed Desdune and took photos of Regina’s injured face.

Desdune pleaded no contest to corporal injury, served 12 months behind bars and was released Jan. 12, 2008. He declined to comment for this story, his sister Michelle Desdune, 52, told The ENQUIRER.

But Regina, 48,took a financial hit in their divorce, being forced to pay $375,000 to her unemployed ex. At the time, Regina had nearly $2 million to her name. But today, the star, who didn’t respond to a request for comment, is worth $12 million!