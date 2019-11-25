Property Brothers Porn Scandal!

Squeaky-clean Jonathan and Drew Scott of Property Brothers are hiding a shocking porn movie secret!

The 41-year-old twins are related to fetish performer Annalee Belle — who’s strangled to death in a video that also shows a man having sex with her corpse!

Annalee, a Las Vegas-based makeup artist, tied the knot with the TV hunks’ older brother, J.D. Scott, in a ’40s- and ’50s-vintage movie theater theme on Halloween.

The HGTV stars attended the wedding in costume — Drew with wife Linda Phan (above) and Jonathan with his new squeeze, actress Zooey Deschanel (below with sister Emily Deschanel and Drew in the backseat).

Before the nuptials, Drew wrote on social media: “Today is the big day for two of the most beautiful souls I know — my brother J.D. is marrying his best friend, Annalee.

“So happy to welcome her to our family.”

A HOUSE DIVIDED! ‘Property Brothers’ Torn Apart Over Wrecked Romance

J.D., 43, works for his siblings’ production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment, and has appeared in several episodes of their various home renovation shows.

But his new wife appears in much darker productions, including the porn flick Life and Death 8 from fetish production company PKF Studios.

In the film, pink-haired and tattooed Annalee, 31, plays a naïve model who goes to an audition and meets a photographer, The National ENQUIRER has learned.

After stripping down to her underwear, Annalee’s character is strangled by the photographer. Her limp figure is tied up, placed in a body bag and taken to a morgue.

Then the photographer breaks into the morgue and sexually assaults Annalee’s naked body in scenes too graphic to describe here.

“This is a very sick, niche video made only to satisfy the most perverted minds,” tattled a source. “It depicts illegal violence and acts — and it’s an incredibly bad move for Drew and Scott to have any association with something like this!”

The brothers and Annalee Belle did not respond to our requests for comment.