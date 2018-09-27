Drew Scott and brother Jonathan — the tight-knit twins of “Property Brothers” fame — have been ripped apart by their women! “Jonathan and Drew have been glued to each other since birth,” a source close to the now-split sibs spilled to The National ENQUIRER. “But now that Drew is married and Jonathan got dumped, he’s feeling completely estranged from his madly-in-love brother!” Read on for details of the Scotts’ split, and click here for more reality TV-star news….

'Property Brothers' Torn Apart Over Wrecked Romance 1 of 4 Close gallery 1 of 4 Linda Phan (center left) and Jacinta Kuznetsov (center right). "Linda loved the setup," said the source. "But after a few months, it became a deal-breaker for Jacinta." The co-hosts of the popular HGTV show and its hit spinoffs were even sharing a Las Vegas mansion with their fiancées —(center left) and(center right). "Linda loved the setup," said the source. "But after a few months, it became a deal-breaker for Jacinta." Photo credit: Getty Images 2 of 4 Insiders told The ENQUIRER that Jonathan was crushed when Jacinta ditched him in April — weeks before his brother's nuptials! "It was devastating for Jonathan to go to Drew's wedding without a date," a source snitched. "He was happy for Drew, but Jacinta leaving destroyed all their plans." 3 of 4 Now, according to sources, the brothers barely speak when they're not on the set. Drew and Linda moved out of the mansion — and the bored bachelor is rattling around in the sprawling house all by himself! 4 of 4 "Now Drew and Linda are talking about kids — leaving even less time for his brother!" the source spilled. "Jonathan is feeling isolated and abandoned. This could mean the end of one of TV's most successful partnerships!"

