Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally officially engaged — after months of The National ENQUIRER’s scoops on the couple’s impending wedding!

A spokesman at Kensington Palace made the official announcement, declaring: ‘The Prince of Wales has announced the engagement of Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month..Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents.”

The official announcement confirmed that the wedding will take place in Spring 2018 — along with The ENQUIRER’s earlier reporting on their plans to live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace. Insiders report the new royal couple are expected to become the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

As earlier covered by The ENQURIER, Markle’s engagement came after she left her role on the hit cable series “Suits” — with Prince Harry already displeased with his future fiancée’s hot sex scenes on the show. Meghan also passed on a hot offer to star in a “Charlie’s Angels” reboot to marry her prince — relying on Kate Middleton to advise her through the courtship!