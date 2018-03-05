Norman Reedus & Diane Kruger Look For A Love Nest

Diane Kruger is ready for the next step with “Walking Dead” beau Norman Reedus — the lovebirds are shopping for new digs!

The “Inglorious Basterds” beauty and the scruffy stud were spotted checking out a $12 million townhouse in New York City’s West Village on Feb. 13, just weeks after their first red carpet kiss at the Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

The “Sky” co-stars were first linked in March 2017 after the low-key couple were caught locking lips during a night out.

Since then, Diane has sold her pads in New York and L.A. after reportedly moving into Norman’s Hudson Valley home.

“Now that they’ve gone public with their romance,” dished a snitch, “they seem ready to shack up in their own space!”