Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Spend Big On Double Weddings

Priyanka Chopra and boy band idol Nick Jonas are seriously in love — and are even planning to get married twice!

“They plan to have a traditional three-day wedding in India to celebrate Priyanka’s culture,” dished an insider, “and another in Los Angeles for their Hollywood pals!”

The beautiful “Quantico” actress and fiancé Nick will fly guests to both venues sometime next summer, said sources, with Priyanka looking at traditional saris as well as a white gown and long white veil for both events.

“It’s going to cost them upwards of $5 million, but Nick has made it clear that Priyanka can have whatever she wants,” snitched the insider.

Sources said Priyanka is also bonding with a surprise wedding planner — Nick’s big brother Joe’s fiancée, “Game of Thrones” cutie Sophie Turner!

“The guys were worried that the timing could cause friction between their brides-to-be, but it’s just the opposite,” said the insider.

“This is a first marriage for both Nick and Priyanka, and they want their weddings to be absolutely spectacular!”