Man Hungry Madonna Gets Her Claws into New Cub!

Man-hungry cougar Madonna has gotten her claws into another cub who’s young enough to be her grandson, a source snitched!

The sex-crazed songbird, 61, is getting hot and heavy with hunky 24-year-old backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams, sources exclusively told The National ENQUIRER.

But the May-December romance has set off alarm bells among pals who fear the “Material Girl”’s boytoy obsession is getting to be ridiculous!

“She won’t even look at a guy who’s approaching half her age!” a source said. “Her friends think she needs to start focusing on older guys if she ever wants to find an enduring relationship!”

California-born Ahlamalik — who has performed with Cirque du Soleil — met Madonna in 2015 and has since become a regular fixture on her concert tours.

Sources said their romance got super-serious around two months ago, and Madonna, who did not respond to our request for comment, recently introduced the stud to her six kids!

The hitmaker’s previous conquests have included dancers Brahim Zaibat, then 23, and Timor Steffens, then 26, as well as model Kevin Sampaio, then 31.

“It’s great she still has the ability to attract these kids, and she seems smitten for now — but you only have to look at Madonna’s dating history to figure it’s got very little chance of lasting,” added the snitch.