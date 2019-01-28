Mackenzie Bezos Gets Even! Cheating Billionaire Jeff’s Wife Has Upper Hand In Explosive Divorce

The scorned wife of two-timing billionaire Jeff Bezos has maintained a wall of silence during the very public and humiliating cheating scandal exposed by The National ENQUIRER — but behind the scenes, she may be plotting to hit the cad with both barrels!

MacKenzie Bezos, 48, is described as a brainy Princeton University graduate who’s in full control of her sleazy husband’s future and $144 billion fortune — because the two have no prenup!

“She’ll be the richest woman on the planet!” a source said, referring to her estimated $72 billion divorce payoff.

The world’s wealthiest couple married 25 years ago, have four children together and MacKenzie has been by Jeff’s side since the day he founded the e-commerce giant Amazon.