Lionel Richie Turns To Nicole To Save Daughter From Scott Disick

Wants Sofia to ditch the reality star!

Lionel Richie is livid over his 19-year-old daughter Sofia’s romance with serial sleaze Scott Disick — and he’s asked her big sister, Nicole Richie, to lay down the law!

“Nicole made a lot of bad choices, but completely turned her life around,” spilled a snitch.

“Lionel thinks she’d have more sway over her sister because of that.”

Pop legend Lionel is freaking out over Sofia’s association with the hard-partying Kardashian baby daddy and thinks the 34-year-old is nothing but trouble, according to insiders.

“He knows Sofia looks up to Nicole,” dishes the spy. “He’s praying Nicole can save her!”

