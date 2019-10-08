Kim Kardashian Trashes Spelling’s Plan to Become Pals

Cash-strapped Tori Spelling, 46, wanted Kim Kardashian, 38, so badly for the reboot of BH90210 that she moved husband Dean McDermott and their five children into the same gated community and is making cringeworthy efforts to cozy up to the Kardashians!

“Tori wanted Kim to be on BH90210, but Kim turned it down,” a source said. Instead, Tori had to make do with Kim’s friend La La Anthony.

Broke Tori Spelling Saved by ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Reboot!

Ever since Tori moved into the rental home in L.A.’s Hidden Hills, she’s acted like a teen with a crush!

“Tori’s even going to her house and buzzing the gate several times!” said the snitch. “Tori has driven by slowly and seen filming going on — and joked about getting a cameo role on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kim was mortified!” Tori didn’t respond to a request for comment.