Kelly Clarkson Drops 40 Lbs!

The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson has lost a whopping 40 pounds, sources said! Kelly — whose new daytime talk show debuts in September — blasted reports that she took “weird pills” or followed “weird fad diets” to lose the weight.

“I ain’t got time for all that. I eat the same stuff I always have. It’s all just made w/different flours/sugars/ingredients,” Kelly wrote on social media.

The 37-year-old mother of two — who recently underwent an emergency appendectomy — added the hashtag #DrGundry, referring to the popular eating plan developed by Dr. Steven Gundry.

“Kelly’s lost 40 pounds using the Dr. Gundry diet, which is a plant-based diet. So it seems she is doing it the right way!” Charlene Ciardiello, a celebrity fitness instructor, nutritionist and founder of Shut Up & Move, told The National ENQUIRER. An NBC insider insisted Kelly “hasn’t exercised one bit” since joining The Voice, and the super busy songbird likely isn’t slaving away in the kitchen to prepare her new calorie-conscious meals!

“Kelly has become such an asset to NBC, she is definitely getting the best of everything,” said the source. “That includes chefs and whatever else she wants.”