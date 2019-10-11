Katie Holmes Caught Cuddling Up To Co-Star

Is Katie Holmes falling for hunky actor Josh Lucas?

“With Jamie Foxx out of the picture, Katie’s finally come around to understanding Josh’s charms!” an insider dished.

Josh, 48, reportedly put a full-court press on the former Mrs. Cruise, 40, when they filmed The Secret last year, but sources said she kept him at arm’s length. Now that’s all changed!

Though Katie’s rep denied they’re dating, the insider snitched: “They talk on the phone, and things have gotten real flirty real fast.”

Josh, who’s divorced, is a single dad to seven-year-old son Noah.

“Katie likes that Josh is a down-to-earth family man after dating hound-dog Jamie,” the source spilled. “She thinks he’d make a wonderful father figure for her daughter, Suri — and she adores his Southern drawl. She could listen to him for hours!”