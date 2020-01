Booty-shakers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are rehearsing separately for their “joint” Super Bowl gig!

“The idea was to have the ladies perform a 20-minute halftime show together. But that isn’t going to happen,” insiders said.

“They’re going to do ten minutes each and one song at the end together. Neither one wants to perform a song that made the other lady famous, so each one will be doing her own mini-performance.”