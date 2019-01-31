Nudity! Drugs! Arrests! Relive the Biggest Super Bowl Scandals of All Time

Christina Aguilera’s Halftime Show Blunder Yikes! At Super Bowl XLV in February 2011, Aguilera shocked the audience when instead of singing, "O'er the ramparts we watched, were so gallantly streaming" she instead blurted out, "What so proudly we watched at the twilight's last reaming." Of course, viewers were quick to notice the mistake, and before we knew it, she was apologizing to her fellow Americans. "I can only hope that everyone could feel my love for this country and that the true spirit of its anthem still came through," she said at the time. Photo credit: Getty Images

Janet Jackson’s Boob Flash The Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004 was perhaps the biggest wardrobe malfunction the game has ever seen — literally. While Jackson and Timberlake were performing the halftime show 15 years ago, the pop singer ripped off Jackson's bustier during a performance of "Rock Your Body" — and revealed her bare breast to the millions watching! Photo credit: Getty Images

Prince’s “Penis” Two years after the famous Jackson and Timberlake scandal, Prince put on a controversial performance of his own. Even though the skit was nominated for two Emmys, it didn't go over all that well with viewers. In the middle of his act, his silhouette was projected onto a flowing cloth — and the late singer perceived the illusion of a penis by pressing his guitar up against his body! Photo credit: Getty Images

Brett Favre Bending The Rules In 1997, the Green Bay Packers won Super Bowl XXXI against the New England Patriots. The only problem? Brett Favre. The NFL and his fans were aware of his alcohol abuse issue prior to the big game. There was an alcohol ban placed on the athlete, but it was lifted two months before the Packers hit the field for the championship. Favre said he didn't have any drinks the week leading up to the Super Bowl in New Orleans, but later confessed he did put back a few the Friday night before. Photo credit: Getty Images

Ray Lewis Under Arrest At the Super Bowl XXXIV in January 2000, Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis was in the stands for the big game. Even though he didn't play, he was sure to cause some controversy on his own. The day after the game, Lewis was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Although Lewis was never convicted of the crime, he was put in cuffs in suspicion of two men that were murdered outside a nightclub in Atlanta. No one knows what really happened that night, but we do know Lewis saw and played in more Super Bowls after that. Photo credit: Getty Images

Eugene Robinson’s Big Embarrassment Back in January 1999, the Falcons were ready to take on the Broncos — but someone had a little too much fun the night before. While his teammates went to bed, Eugene Robinson. The safety — who had won the Bart Starr Award a few weeks before — was arrested. Robinson visited a "seedy section" of Miami where he solicited a sex act to an undercover police officer. He was oddly allowed to play in the game the next day, but not only was he embarrassed. His wife and two kids, who were also in Miami for the big game, probably were too. Photo credit: Getty Images