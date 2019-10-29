Heather Locklear Working On A Tell-All

Now that Heather Locklear is drying out and finished with court-ordered rehab — following a turbulent year of psych-ward stays and two arrests — she’s finally ready to tell her side of the story, insiders said.

The National ENQUIRER has learned exclusively that the notoriously private actress is finding the silver lining after her life of addiction nearly landed her behind bars — by spilling everything in a tell-all!

“Heather’s been telling friends she’s writing a memoir, but no one knows yet what she’s going to dish,” said a source. “Now that she’s out of rehab and going to outpatient treatment, she’s focused on staying sober and has the time to focus on writing her book.”

The Melrose Place star’s upcoming tome comes on the heels of her meltdown after seeing The Dirt, a movie about ex-husband Tommy Lee’s band Mötley Crüe. As The ENQUIRER reported when it premiered in March, Heather became unglued and started hitting the bottle again.

“Heather’s had a famed Hollywood career and has lived an incredible life in and out of the spotlight,” added the source. “It’s filled with plenty of ups and downs that people will relate to and want to read about!”

After battling drug and alcohol abuse and going through a revolving door of rehab for years, the 58-year-old completed her most recent 30-day stint Sept. 20.

The Dynasty beauty, who did not respond to our request for comment, was forced to get professional help for her spiraling addiction issues after pleading no contest to eight misdemeanor charges of battery and resisting arrest for allegedly attacking her bad-news boyfriend Chris Heisser.