Pothead Harrison Ford Puffed with LaBeouf

Harrison Ford “smoked” Shia LaBeouf’s fugitive dad in a cannabis competition on the set of the action-adventure flick Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull!

While Shia was memorizing lines to play Indy’s son in the 2008 flick, Harrison, then 66, and Shia’s dad, Jeffrey, 63 at the time, were rolling up doobies for a pot-smoking steel cage match, according to a LaBeouf family friend.

“Jeffrey told me he was on the set as Shia’s guardian and that Harrison liked to smoke pot. So Harrison dared Jeffrey to a smoke-out,” spilled the pal.

“And Harrison got the highest score!”

Although a rep for the actor called the pal’s story a “fabrication, according to sources, the ganja gang, including Shia, then 21, got on like a joint on fire!

In her memoir The Princess Diarist, the late Carrie Fisher said she couldn’t recall much of her tryst with the A-lister while filming Star Wars due to “the brutal strength of Harrison’s preferred strain of pot.”

Jeffrey, a registered sex offender in California, violated his registration requirements and is believed to be on the lam in Costa Rica. His son did not respond to a request for comment.