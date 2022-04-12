Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Gashed for ‘Toxic’ Wellness!

Gwyneth Paltrow’s goofy wellness company Goop is getting slimed again!

Last year, Goop was branded a “toxic workplace,” and now its health concepts are being blasted by former chief content officer Elise Loehnen.

Elise — who served as Gwyn’s closest confidante and co-host of the Goop podcast — stepped down in 2020 after seven years in the Shallow Hal star’s service.

“When I left my last job at Goop almost two years ago, I decided to foreswear all cleansing,” she says in a recent social media video. “To me, it had become synonymous with dieting and restriction, and I felt like I was not in a healthy relationship with my body, where I was always trying to punish it, bring it under control.”

She also called her departure “healthy in terms of letting go of ideas of what my body should look like as a 42-year-old who has had two kids.”

As The National ENQUIRER has reported, the $430 million company has come under fire for its questionable health claims, which resulted in a $145,000 payout in a false advertising scandal. Some 140 employees — including executives — have fled the brand charging Paltrow plays favorites with her staff and pushes grossly underpaid employees to work long hours.

“Wellness culture,” says Elise, “can be toxic.”