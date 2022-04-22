Gwyneth Paltrow Hits Rough Patch in Marriage

In a desperate bid to save her struggling business, Gwyneth Paltrow is “Gooping” up her marriage, according to insiders.

The 49-year-old actress and founder of the Goop wellness website has not only faced an uphill battle with her business over the past year, but she has also hit a rough patch with her husband, Brad Falchuk, say sources.

“She’s extremely stressed out,” tattles a source. “It’s been one thing after another, and now she and Brad are in a crisis. She’s really been pushed to the edge.”

Gwyneth is dealing with financial issues, a lukewarm reaction to her Netflix docuseries Sex, Love & Goop and, as The National ENQUIRER recently reported, her former second-in-command, Elise Loehnen, dissing Goop.

“Gwyn’s been so focused on doing everything she can to boost her business and put it back on top, her energy has not been on her marriage — and it’s suffered as a result,” explains the source.

Gwyneth and the 51-year-old Glee creator married in 2018 after four years of dating, but things are apparently far from rosy between them these days.

“When Gwyneth is stressed, she tends to get extra critical and short-tempered, and Brad bears the brunt of it,” confides the source. “He tends to be very easygoing, but even he’s been losing his patience. He’s been complaining she treats him like some sort of Ken doll, just there for her to boss around.”

At first, the source adds, Gwyneth didn’t realize just how strained her marriage was, but once she did, she went into panic mode.

“The last thing Gwyneth wants is to lose Brad,” continues the source. “She adores him. But she’s also got a ton on her plate with work. It’s make-or-break time for Goop, so she’s being pulled in two opposite directions. Poor Gwyneth is really frazzled.”