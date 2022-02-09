Devastated Nicole’s Family Tragedy

Devastated Nicole Kidman is breaking down in tears on a daily basis fearing her beloved mother could die at any moment, insiders tell The National ENQUIRER.

The Oscar-winning actress, 54, has put her career on hold and flown to Australia to tend to her 81-year-old mom, Janelle, who’s been struck down by a terrifying illness, say sources.

“Nicole’s trying to stay strong in front of her family, but when she’s alone, she sobs endlessly,” says an insider close to the “Being the Ricardos” beauty. “She can’t imagine life without her mom, and she’s afraid this may be the end.”

Despite increasing pressure to return to the U.S. for movie and TV projects, Nicole, and her daughters — Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11 — have remained dutifully by Janelle’s side.

Sources say she’s expected to push back filming of the all-female series “Roar” as well as another project called “Expats,” which she’s already started in Hong Kong.

“Nicole doesn’t care if multimillion-dollar movie shoots have to be postponed or canceled,” says the pal. “She won’t move from her mother’s side.”

Nicole is also being supported by her hubby, country music star Keith Urban, though he’s slated to start touring again in February.

“If Keith leaves, it would further upset Nicole,” notes the insider.

Nicole has been tight-lipped about Janelle’s condition, saying only that she is “unwell” and her family was in Oz “primarily to take care of my mother and to have her surrounded by her grandchildren.”

Nicole’s father, Anthony, died in 2014 from a heart attack. She’s also lost very close friends, including Big Little Lies director Jean-Marc Vallee late last year.

“I’ve just had people taken,” Nicole said in 2020. “I get terrified it’s going to happen again.”