David Cassidy — ‘Partridge Family’ Star Dead At 67

David Cassidy — who became an overnight star in the early ’70s as Keith Partridge on the hit sitcom “The Partridge Family” — died in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., at the age of 67 from organ failure.

“On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy,” his family said in a statement on Nov. 21, 2017.

“David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”

As covered by The National ENQUIRER, David experienced both highs and lows after the end of “The Partridge Family.”

He turned his back on touring after a 14-year-old fan died during a show in the UK in 1974 — only to find that his millions had disappeared after a series of bad investments.

Despite a series of brief comebacks over the years, David continued to struggle financially, and also endured a humiliating series of DUI arrests.

Having already openly addressed his drinking problems, David also had to go public with his encroaching dementia after a series of embarrassing concert appearances had fans convinced he was drunk on stage.

After struggling through a brief series of farewell shows early in 2017, David finally ended his showbiz career— with the former teen idol’s final days on his deathbed closely followed by devoted fans.