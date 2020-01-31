Cameron’s Complete Baby Makeover!

Ecstatic new parents Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are overhauling every aspect of their lives to protect their bundle of joy!

“Cameron calls it their ‘Baby Makeover,’ ” spilled an insider.

Since welcoming “miracle” daughter Raddix via surrogate on Dec. 30, the 47-year-old actress and rocker Benji, 40, have completely revamped their health regime and home to benefit the baby, sources said.

“She’s become obsessed but in a good way,” dished the insider of Cameron, who didn’t respond to a request for comment.

“She’s put the family on a strict diet with only farm-to-table foods, with plenty of fresh veggies and fruits. She also bought a blender to puree Raddix’s food when the baby gets to that stage.”d

Besides that, the couple are working overtime to stay in tip-top shape.

“They’re at the gym first thing in the morning and it’s lights out at 9 p.m. so they can get all the sleep they need to look after Raddix,” the source spilled.

“They don’t want to rely on a nanny.”

The couple’s home in Studio City is also getting a makeover!

“Cameron’s disinfecting the house from top to bottom,” the insider snitched. “The floors get a non-toxic cleaning every day.”

Raddix’s nursery is “totally green,” sources said.

“Cameron uses chemical-free wipes, glass bottles and eco-friendly pacifiers,” added the insider. “She even insists on using cloth diapers.

“Both Cameron and Benji are more than happy to commit to an entirely new lifestyle to keep Raddix safe and healthy!”