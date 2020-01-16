Brad And Jen Start Again!

Pleading Brad Pitt has wormed his way back into Jennifer Aniston’s heart — by making a groveling apology for betraying her with Angelina Jolie, according to insiders.

The former spouses have rekindled their relationship now that Jen opted to forgive the heartbroken hunk, sources said.

“Brad broke down one day over the holidays and begged Jen to accept his undying apology,” an insider told The National ENQUIRER. “He told her he was a fool to have strayed in the first place, and by doing so he screwed up the best thing that ever happened to him.

“Jen was incredibly moved by the sincerity Brad showed and she told him how much it meant to her that he’d finally seen how much pain and heartache he caused. But she also believes he’s a changed man now, and that’s why they’re starting from square one to rebuild trust on a day-by-day basis!”

As The ENQUIRER reported, sources said Brad, 56, has been hanging out in recent months with Jen, 50.

The pair parted ways in 2005 following a five-year marriage while rumors swirled that Brad had taken things to the mat with Angelina on the 2004 set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Brad married Angie in 2014, but she filed for divorce in 2016, prompting Brad to sober up and turn his life around.

Although a rep for Jennifer denied the two were back together, a source said: “They’ve found a lot of comfort asking each other for advice,” adding: “Never in a million years did Jen see herself forgiving Brad — but now she’s accepted he had to spread his wings and make that mistake in order to eventually become a better person!”

Brad’s still locked in a fight with Jolie, 44, over their combined $400 million fortune and access to five of their six kids: Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Although an insider close to Brad insisted the former couple aren’t dating, another source added: “One of the reasons Jen decided to forgive Brad was because she thinks he’s suffered enough.

“Angie’s put him through hell and she’s gotten a bizarre form of closure from seeing him suffer!”